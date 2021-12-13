New Delhi: BJP MP Gajendra Singh Patel on Monday in Lok Sabha urged the Central Government to bring a law to revoke reservation benefits to those members of the tribal community who have converted to another religion.

During the Zero Hour, Patal said that there are great contributions from the tribal community to the development of the nation, but if a member of the tribal community converts to another religion after benefiting from reservation, then it has an adverse effect on tribal culture.

"I appeal to the prime minister to bring a Bill in this House to end reservation benefits to those people who convert to other religions," the BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, another BJP MP Arun Sao demanded that the government should enact a law for proper implementation of population control measures. He said that keeping in mind the limited natural resources of the country, it will be extremely difficult to address the needs of the people if a population explosion takes place.

"In 1857, India was spread across 83 lakh square kilometres and had a population of 35 crore. Today, India is home to 18 per cent of the world's population but has only 2.4 per cent of the world's landmass and four per cent water resources. These figures should raise concerns," said Sao.