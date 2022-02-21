Bengaluru: A BJP parliamentarian has openly called for killing those who murdered the Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka's Shivmogga Sunday night. Member of Parliament Pratap Simha demanded 'encounter' of the murderers of Hindu activists like the 2019 'encounter' in Hyderabad, in which police shot dead four accused of rape and murder of a veterinary doctor.

"Although our BJP government is there, we are embarrassed by the murder of Hindu activists. Assurance of action against the accused is of no use. I demand the encounter of the murderers of Hindu organisation activists like the encounter which took place in Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case," Simha said.

Speaking at the BJP office in Bengaluru, Simha slammed the Karnataka government saying: "We were used to blame SDPI and Siddaramaiah government when Hindu activists were murdered, but now our BJP government is in power, yet it happened. Our Hindu activists and police were assaulted during CAA protest in Mangaluru. The government promised to ban SDPI but did not. Why?" "The statements 'we will take action against the accused' is no use. They learn their lesson only when an encounter takes place," he said.

The BJP MP's statement comes amid a tense day in Shivamogga where incidents of violence and stone pelting took place even though police had enforced Section 144. Harsha, 23, a tailor by profession and member of the right-wing Bajrang Dal, was killed by a group of youth here on Sunday night. Following his death, several Hindu organisations staged protests in Shivamogga and demanded that strict action be taken against the culprits.

