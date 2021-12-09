New Delhi: BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav Thursday called for the scrapping of the status quo of Sri Krishna Janbhoomi in Mathura and termed the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991 'unconstitutional'.

The law protects the religious character of worship places including Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi among others that existed on 15 August 1947.

Yadav said though the law exempts the legal disputes concerning Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, it considers disputes concerning other places of worship as closed.

"The provisions of the law violate the right to equality that is part of the preamble of the constitution," he said.

"Citizens cannot challenge the law in the court," Yadav added.

He said the law gives "legal sanctity" to the "forceful occupation of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and other religious places by foreign invaders".

The zero-hour submission by BJP MP in Rajya Sabha raised objections from the opposition MPs.

Raising a point of order, Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD said the 1991 Act was passed by Parliament to protect the idea of cordiality and harmony and the BJP MP has "opened pandora's box."

"The nation has suffered enough in the name of religious conflicts. Let's not disturb the social fabric of India," he said.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh however said there was no point of order and all notices of MPs are admitted by the Chairman as per Rajya Sabha rules and if anyone has an issue, they should write to him.

The issue figuring in Rajya Sabha follows Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya last week tweeting that preparations were underway for constructing a grand temple in Mathura on the lines of Ayodhya and Varanasi.

He is the first senior BJP leader holding a position in government to make such a statement in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly election in the state.

Mathura has a prominent mosque -- the Shahi Idgah -- located next to a temple, believed to be the site of the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The mosque has been at the centre of a legal battle for years with Hindu groups claiming that the Idgah was built on land where Lord Krishna was born.

The long-standing dispute was considered a settled matter following an October 1968 court-decreed agreement between the Trust that manages it and the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh. But this was revived in the wake of the Ayodhya agitation.

Hindu groups demand nullifying this agreement and handing over the entire temple-Idgah complex in Mathura.

