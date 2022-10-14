Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Kaiserganj BJP MP and President of the Wrestling Association of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Thursday lashed out against his own government after an excessive downpour caused havoc in the state, especially in UP's Nawabganj. Singh while talking to the media persons said, the administration's plans to deal with the floods are inadequate, common people of the state, MPs, MLAs, and ministers are also troubled by the flood but the administration does not bother.

"Every government holds a meeting before monsoon and prepares well to tackle flood-like situations in the state but I do not think, the administration held any meeting. It is too late to even suggest something, the situation is getting worse and the people are dependent upon God, waiting for the flood water to recede as the people have lost faith in the government," Singh said.

At the same time, MP and former cabinet minister, Ramapati Shastri who visited the flood-hit Gonda village, had to leave his car and take a tractor to his residence in the town. Shastri said that the flood struck UP after two decades and the flood has created havoc in the state. Meanwhile, MP, Chairman of Nawabganj Municipality Satyendra Singh, and security personnel are also seen traveling in a tractor as the high current of the flood blocked the roads.

Meanwhile, NDRF and PSC have started a rescue operation for the trapped people on a terrace in Byonda Manjha under the Tarabganj Tehsil area as the flood level in Byonda Manjha have risen to a great extent and being on the roof, the people have no way to escape from hunger and sunlight.