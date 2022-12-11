New Delhi/Ghaziabad: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Agarwal left the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual program in a huff as he was not offered a seat on the dais on Sunday. The incident took place at the inauguration of the newly constructed Unani Medical Institute in Kamla Nehru Nagar of Ghaziabad where the Prime Minister took part virtually.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows the MP angrily walking towards the car after leaving the program in the middle. Agarwal is heard saying in the video that he will write to the Ayush Minister about it.

"'Die... I will write to the AYUSH minister tomorrow," said the Minister. As the MP walked towards his car, despite being repeatedly asked by reporters as to why a chair was not provided to him on the dais, he did not say anything and left the venue. He was not seen at the venue even when Union Minister General (Retd) VK Singh addressed the gathering.