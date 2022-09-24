Mahoba (UP): The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday released videos of two BJP MLAs playing cards on phone and chewing tobacco inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

One video that was shared on Twitter and Facebook shows BJP MLA from Mahoba, Rakesh Goswami, playing 'teen patti', a card-game on his smartphone. In another video, BJP's Jhansi MLA Ravi Sharma can be seen chewing tobacco during the just-concluded monsoon session of the UP Assembly. Attacking BJP over the videos, SP alleged that these MLAs are ruining the dignity of the Assembly and turning it into an entertainment hub.

"The BJP MLAs tarnishing the dignity of the house. A BJP MLA from Mahoba is playing a mobile game inside the house, and another BJP MLA from Jhansi is consuming tobacco. These people do not have answers to public issues and consider the house as a place of entertainment. Highly condemnable and shameful," the SP tweeted. However, the BJP has not officially responded to the videos yet.

The monsoon session of the UP Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday. SP, which is the main opposition party, boycotted the assembly session on its final day and staged a protest alleging that the government failed to discuss raging issues of inflation and unemployment in the House.