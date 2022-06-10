Bengaluru (Karnataka): The daughter of BJP’s Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali, got into a public spat with Bengaluru policemen after she jumped a traffic signal in a BMW in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Thursday.

She allegedly misbehaved with Bengaluru police and a media person who recorded the entire incident. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali's daughter Renuka Limbavali was driving the white BMW car with her friend. When the traffic policemen stopped her, she allegedly did not stop the car and drove away. The police chased her car and stopped it near Capital Hotel on Raj Bhavan Road in the afternoon where she started arguing with them.

When the police staff, media persons, and the public gathered there, she arrogantly threw her MLA father's name and after the arguments, she was made to pay an amount of Rs 1000 as a fine. Earlier also she was stopped for rash and negligent driving in the city. The BJP MLA Limbavali tenders an apology for his daughter's action. He also apologized to the media and he paid the fine. He also urged the police and the media to drop the matter here as he says that action has been taken against the backdrop of the incident.