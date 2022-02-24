Jaipur: After the presentation of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Budget 2022 in the House, when MLAs were about to leave the legislature building; they were handed over bags. When some of them opened it; they were caught unawares. Each bag was containing a costly iPhone 13. Hence, they started talking about the costly gift in whispering tones. Some began checking the costly gift, some were found talking about the price, and others were brooding that it would not be 'fair enough to accept the costly gift.

Rajasthan govt's splurging on costly iPhone for MLAs proved costly

In the late-night development, a Tweet by state BJP president Satish Poonia appeared on social media, stating the decision to return has been taken by BJP leaders since it could cost to bomb to the state exchequer. "After discussing the matter with Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore, we have decided to return this costly gift (total cost of all mobiles works out to Rs 1.58 crore) because it will put extra burden on the exchequer," tweeted Poonia.

Leader of the Opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria said he along with all BJP MLAs will return their phones since it could set a wrong precedent. “All of us have phones, it will set a wrong precedent. All BJP MLAs will return their phones. We will speak with everyone. Normally, a bag or briefcase is given in Budget, this wasn't required,” he said.

Meanwhile, adviser to Rajasthan Chief Minister Sanyam Lodha, taking a jibe at BJP MLAs for returning the costly iPhone, in a Tweet stated that in this very House in the first session, iPhone and laptops were given to MLAs. Those are yet to be returned. Keep in mind; this trend of gifting costly items was started by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia. She had then gifted computers to MLAs.