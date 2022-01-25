Vaishali: Lauriya MLA, director and singer Vinay Bihari had a narrow escape when the vehicle in which he was travelling, along with his family, was hit by a pickup vehicle in the Vaishali district of Bihar on Tuesday. The MLA has suffered serious injuries in his right hand and leg. His wife, nephew and two guards are said to be safe. On receiving information police rushed to the spot and arrested the driver and his assistant.

The accident took place under the Gangabridge police station limits of ​​Hajipur. Vinay Bihari was going from Lauriya to Patna, along with his wife, nephew and two security guards in Scorpio when the mishap took place. According to the police, a pickup vehicle hit the Scorpio from behind at Gandhi Setu and in turn, Scorpio collided with the car, which was moving ahead.

