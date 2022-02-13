Kannauj: The sitting MLA and candidate Kailash Rajput from the Tirwa assembly of Uttar Pradesh, who shared the stage with Prime Minister Modi during an event on Saturday, had tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago on Thursday. His name in the list of Covid positive patients released by the state health department on February 10 had created a stir among the public in the district. However, soon after the list with Rajput as one of the Covid positive patients went viral, the health department released another list on February 11, wherein Rajput was listed as Covid negative.

The very next day, Rajput shared the stage with PM Modi during the public meeting held at the Siddhapeeth Maa Annapurna Devi temple ground in the Tirwa town, leaving the PM exposed to a high possibility of contracting the virus. When the CMO Vinod Kumar was enquired about the matter, he said, "I did not know about the matter. But now I have talked to Dr. Tripathi, who has sent me both the reports. When tested on February 10, Rajput was mildly positive, but later he had tested negative." When asked if the initial report was positive, the CMO refused to share more information.

When asked how can a person be reported as 'mildly positive' in an RTPCR test, the CMO affirmed that such a concept exists and reiterated that the MLA was only 'mildly' positive. Denying any blunder in the entire matter, the CMO said, "We had taken all the precautions before the event. As soon as we realized that the MLA is 'mildly positive', we got him tested immediately again the very next day, after which he tested negative."

Apart from the Prime Minister, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Kannauj MP Subrata Pathak, Farrukhabad MP Mukesh Rajput and Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya, besides all BJP candidates, were also present on the stage. The skeptical move by the health department wherein it released two contradicting reports back to back ahead of the said event, has made people question the authenticity of the official releases by the health department in the district.

