Kanpur: MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) Minister Rakesh Sachan in the Yogi-led government has been found guilty by the ACMM III Court of Kanpur in the ballast theft case. He surrendered himself before the court on Saturday. However, the court has reserved the verdict in this case. Meanwhile, he goes missing from the court before the verdict was pronounced fearing adverse judgment, said sources near the courtroom.

Sources also said, "Almost 35 years ago, a case was registered against Rakesh Sachan under Sections 389 and 411 of the IPC for ballast theft during railway contracting. After the ballast was recovered, the case was pending in court. On the day of the verdict, he fled from the court."

Rakesh Sachan started his politics with Samajwadi Party. In 1993 and 2002, he was MLA from Ghatampur assembly seat and in 2009 he won the election from Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat. He defeated Mahendra Prasad Nishad of BSP by nearly one lakh votes. Rakesh Sachan was considered very close to Mulayam Singh and Shivpal Singh.

After this, he joined Congress. He left the Congress and joined the BJP before the 2022 assembly elections. BJP had fielded Rakesh Sachan as its candidate from the Bhognipur assembly seat of Kanpur Dehat and he won by defeating Narendra Pal Singh of SP. He was made the MSME minister in the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh.