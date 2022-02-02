Sindhudurg: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, accused in the Santosh Parab attack case, was remanded in police custody for two days by the Kankavli Civil Court on Wednesday after he surrendered before the court earlier in the day.

Rane's bail plea was rejected by the Sindhudurg District Court on Tuesday. Later on, Rane was stopped by the police while leaving for home but could not be arrested due to a ten-day relief period granted by the SC. However, a lengthy talk between Rane's lawyers and police personnel resulted in the BJP leader surrendering before the civil court on Wednesday.

The series of events, however, did not take place without Rane slamming the state government. "The government was trying to arrest me illegally", Rane said before entering the court, adding that he was surrendering out of respect for the Sindhudurg district court.

The hearing took place for nearly three hours after Rane's surrender. Judge Salim Sheikh conducted the hearing, which lasted for about three hours, with the court remanding the BJP leader till February 4 to police custody.

The sequence of events began way back on December 18, 2021, when Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab was stabbed by two attackers in Kankavli. Parab later claimed the attacks were politically motivated and linked to the district bank elections.

Upon investigation, the police arrested one Sachin Satpute, who had the contact of Rane on his phone, leading the police to tag the BJP MLA as a co-accused.