Patna: BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra while speaking to ETV Bharat said that Nityanand Rai is the original Yadav. Without taking the name of any other Bihar leader belonging to the Yadav community, Jivesh called him Garediya (Shepherd).

Besides, Jivesh also slammed the Nitish Kumar government over the baton charging of protesting students claiming that "No action was taken against the erring ADM who was found hitting a candidate. Deputy CM had assured action two days ago but nothing happened so far."

Earlier, a video of an ADM brutally thrashing a teacher aspirant in Patna had gone viral on social media. The incident happened when hundreds of teacher aspirants who had qualified CTET and BTET thronged the streets of Patna's Dak Bungalow Chauraha demanding jobs.

In the viral video, the officer identified as ADM Law and Order K K Singh could be seen assaulting the protester with a baton. The aspirant was seen laying on the ground holding a tricolor in his hand. The ADM wildly beats the protesting teacher aspirant with a baton, hitting him on his face and skull and leaving him bleeding and writhing in pain.

The officer also disrespected the tricolor as he kept on waving his baton at the aspirant. Soon after, a policeman snatched the national flag from the protester's hand. The protester received serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital.