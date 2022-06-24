Patna (Bihar): Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachol, BJP's MLA has received death threats. He was on his way to Patna from Madhubani when he received a call, threatening to kill him in Muzzafarpur last night. The MLA has lodged a complaint at the Secretariat police station in Patna. Saying that the matter should be investigated and action taken against the guilty. He has also said that he will speak to the Speaker of the Assembly and the Chief Minister about this threat.

BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Receives Death Threat

The MLA stated that anyone can say anything on a phone. He alleged that it could have been jihadis or traitors who had threatened him since he keeps talking against them and the Ghazba-e-Hind. The MLA has previously made headlines with controversial statements like the abolishment of the voting rights of the Muslims in the country. Earlier, Bachol received death threats when he opposed namaz in public.