Patna: Bihar BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu on Tuesday speaking about the civilian killings in J&K made a unique demand by claiming that outsiders living in the UT should be provided with AK-47 for security. Recently, a non-local pani puri vendor, a resident of Bihar, was fired upon by unidentified gunmen in the Eidgah area of Srinagar.

The legislator further said that the killing of unarmed and poor people in Kashmir is very painful and a dastardly attack. It is being carried out in collaboration with Pakistani terrorists, Gyanu said, adding that government should beef up security so that people can live peacefully and earn money.

BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu demands 'AK47 for outsiders in Kashmir'

"By amending the constitution, people living in Kashmir should be provided arms license for AK-47 weapons. They should be given free arms so that they can fight terrorists," said Gyanu, BJP MLA.

There has been a lot of resentment in Bihar following the attacks on civilians in Kashmir with leaders of opposition parties questioning the policies of the state government. On Monday, former Chief Minister of the state Jitan Ram Manjhi even questioned PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the same, adding that if the situation in Kashmir is not improving, then it should be handed over to the Biharis.

"Our unarmed Bihari brothers are being killed continuously in Kashmir, due to which the mind is upset. If the situation cannot be changed, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are requested to take the responsibility of improving Kashmir. Leave it to the Biharis. If the situation doesn't improve in 15 days, then you will see," Manjhi tweeted.