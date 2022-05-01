Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi and his two associates were arrested on charges of assaulting Tileibani BDO in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday. The Deogarh police apprehended the BJP legislator from the residential quarters in Bhubaneswar. According to police, Subash Chandra Panigrahi accompanied by a group of his supporters assaulted Tileibani BDO Krishna Chandra Dalpati while he was on a visit to the Bhaliagudi village to review the school development work under the State government’s initiative on Saturday.

The BDO alleged that he was conducting an inquiry at Bhaliaguda village regarding a writ petition case in the Orissa High Court when the Deogarh MLA returned from the BDO office and intercepted him near Bhaliagudi and attacked him. The BDO, who sustained injuries, lodged a complaint with the police in this connection on Saturday. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi and his two associates.

