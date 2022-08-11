Lucknow: Bihar politics witnessed yet another midcourse change with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumping pre-poll ally BJP and switching sides to the grand alliance camp led by RJD. Following the development, now the BJP leaders are alleging Nitish Kumar of betraying them and elaborating the recriminations.

Union Minister Kaushal Kishor, on Thursday, while talking to ETV Bharat, said, "By 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) will be on the brink of collapse and by the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the party will vanish into thin air. All this will happen just because Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility and people have gained faith in BJP." In fact, "Tejashwi Yadav also collaborated with Nitish Kumar now since he knows that Nitish's popularity ratings are going down," he added.

Meanwhile, another BJP Union Minister Prof. SP Singh Baghel took a jibe at Kumar and said, "Everyone knew that this was going to happen. Political pundits had already announced this. Because Nitish Kumar had done such things in the past during PM Modi's visit to Bihar. This time too, before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he had played this card since he believes that he will be the PM face for opposition parties but he is just daydreaming."

Earlier, amidst speculations of a rift between Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal-United (JD-U) and Bharatiya Janata Party, Union Minister Kaushal Kishor had clarified that the BJP wants Kumar to continue as chief minister of the state. But it seems that his clarification didn't work and Nitish changed his partner.