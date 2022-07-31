Muzaffarpur: BJP Minister in Bihar Ram Surat Rai has heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running the world's largest Covid vaccination drive during the pandemic while claiming that people were alive "because of him". Surat Rai, while addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarpur on Friday said that "if people are alive, the credit goes to PM Modi".

'If you are alive, it is because of Narendra Modi': Bihar BJP minister extols free Covid vaccine programme

"Covid rattled the world but in India, the situation is not that bad. You talk to people in Pakistan. You all know the situation through TV and media. Here you are leaving in peace and satisfaction whose name is Narendra Modi. If you are alive today, the credit goes to him. If Narendra Modi had not brought in the vaccine and made it free for people, the situation would have been bad. We all have witnessed Covid deaths among our families or friends, even I lost my brother-in-law," he said while addressing the meeting.

India crossed the milestone of administering 200 crore vaccination doses on July 17 this year, 18 months after the vaccination drive began in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, 204.25 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.