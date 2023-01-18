Patna: Bihar Cooperatives Minister Surendra Yadav said the BJP can attack any country before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to win. The Minister hinted at the 2019 Pulwama attack which happened in February few months before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected to a second term, to buttress the statement.

While addressing the media here on Tuesday, the RJD leader charged the saffron party that it has allowed attacks on the army and now it would attack any country ahead of the elections. "Whenever elections come in the country, the BJP allows attacks to take place on the army. This time, the BJP can attack any country to win the election," he said when asked whether would BJP would do something big ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Surendra claimed that the BJP will face a wipe-out in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "The BJP can do anything to win the election. Last time, Pulwama happened and this time, the BJP will attack any country," Surendra said stoking fresh controversy in the backdrop of 'Ramcharitmanas' row.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he has conveyed his displeasure to cabinet colleague and senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar. I have already spoken to him on the issue, but hastened to add the deputy CM (Tejashwi Yadav) has also made his views clear. That puts to rest the matter as far as their party (RJD) is concerned, the CM said. Earlier, the Education Minister said that the Ramcharitmanas had spread hatred in the society.

Following Surendra Yadav statement, BJP OBC wing's national General Secretary and state spokesman Nikhil Anand said: "RJD has a number of cartoon characters in its armory. All comedians in Lalu's (RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav) Darbar entered into the cabinet of Nitish Kumar. If Nitish Kumar wants to insult himself, he can do but he at least should takes care of the post of Chief Minister..." (with Agency inputs)