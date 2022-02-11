Dehradun: A video tweeted by former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat which features the current CM of Madhya Pradesh commenting upon the possible results of the upcoming Assembly Polls in Uttarakhand is going viral on social media. In the video, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be heard saying that there is fair competition for BJP in Uttarakhand, although UP has a high chance of getting the BJP to power again.

In the video, a man seems to be asking Chouhan about his estimations over the election results in both the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A bit hesitantly, Chouhan can be heard saying in his answer, "There is no doubt about Uttar Pradesh. But in Uttarakhand, we can't say anything for sure. There is a fair competition." The person who recorded the video stops recording thereafter, as he gets interrupted by the people around.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

While tweeting the video, former CM Harish Rawat wrote - 'Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, who has returned after campaigning from Uttarakhand, is telling the reality of Uttarakhand's BJP. He is saying that the BJP has already vanished from Uttarakhand.' The tweet is being widely shared on social media, especially by Congress leaders and supporters.

Taking full advantage of the situation, Congress is besieging the BJP over the matter, portraying Shivraj's statement as the weak position of BJP. Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been campaigning for BJP in the state for the past few days. He was campaigning in Haridwar on Thursday, which is where he probably made this statement.

