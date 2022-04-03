Ghaziabad: In an objectionable statement, BJP MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni, Nand Kishore Gurjar, on Sunday, claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is 'an ISI agent'. Gurjar, who attended a religious ceremony organized by the Hindu Yuva Vahini in the capital, made the comment alongside HYV state president Dinesh Kumar Agarwal.

"Kejriwal is an agent of ISI. If there is an inquiry, then my point will be confirmed. Kejriwal confuses by putting up an idol of Hanuman ji at the time of elections, and later does anti-national work. Kejriwal also laughs at Kashmiri Pandits, which is shameful," Gurjar said. He further noted that previously, his constituency of Loni used to be full of 'bone mills and meat shops', adding that 'Ram Rajya' would be established very soon in the Western Uttar Pradesh town.

When enquired about the constantly rising fuel prices in the country, Gurjar said that the prices going up and down were determined by the prices of crude oil in the international market. Both Gurjar and Agarwal, meanwhile, said that the previous administration had 'tainted' the history of the Kashmiri Pandit community, and that the history of the community had been distorted.