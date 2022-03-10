Panaji: The BJP, which is emerging as the single largest party in the 40-member Goa Assembly as the vote-counting progresses, will meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake claim to form a government on Thursday evening, a senior party leader said. As per data of the Election Commission of India, the BJP has so far won five seats and is leading in 15 others in the coastal state, where counting of votes is currently underway.

The BJP's legislature wing will meet today evening in the state capital Panaji during which the group leader would be decided, a senior party leader said.

After that, the party will stake claim to form the next government, he said. The BJP has said that three independents, who are currently leading in their respective constituencies, are in touch with the party. Dr Chandrakant Shetye, the independent candidate who won from Bicholim Assembly constituency, met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the announcement of his victory, the party leader said.

Even as the BJP continues to emerge as the single largest party in Goa, the Congress on Thursday expressed confidence that it will form the next government in the coastal state with the help of other political parties. Talking to reporters outside a counting centre, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee's working president Aleixo Sequeira said, "Lead is not everything. The final results are yet to come. We will form the next government with the help of other political parties and Independents."

With AAP securing two seats in Goa for the first time, its national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said it was a "beginning of honest politics" in the coastal state. "AAP wins two seats in Goa. Congratulations and best wishes to Capt Venzy and Er Cruz. It's the beginning of honest politics in Goa," Kejriwal tweeted, congratulating his party candidates Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva who were leading in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), which contested the Goa Assembly elections for the first time this year, failed to make a mark in the coastal state. As per the latest data of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TMC was not leading in any seat in Goa, with counting of votes underway on Thursday.

According to the ECI's data at 3.15 pm, the TMC so far secured 5.22 per cent of the votes while its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) got 7.65 per cent of the votes. "We accept this mandate with all humility. We commit ourselves to work harder to earn the trust and love of every Goenkar. No matter how long it takes, we will be here and we will continue to serve the people of Goa," the TMC's Goa unit said on its Twitter handle.

(With Agency Inputs)

