Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Saturday released the list of 30 candidates for the upcoming MLC elections excluding Varanasi triggering speculations that the party will support jailed mafia don Brijesh Singh, who is contesting from the seat.

Brijesh Singh is the current MLC from Varanasi with his family has occupied the seat for the last 24 years. In 2016, Singh won from here as an independent candidate. Considerate of his clout, the BJP had distanced itself from the seat by supporting Singh with the party repeating the practice this time as well.

Earlier, Singh's elder brother Chulbul Singh has been MLC from this seat for two consecutive terms on the BJP ticket. After this, Brijesh Singh's wife Annapurna Singh had won this seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. Annapurna is also contesting the MLC elections this time around.

Pertinently, March 21 is the last date for nomination for the polls. Polling is scheduled for April 9 and counting on April 12. Interestingly, no nomination papers of SP-BSP or any other party candidate have been filed from Varanasi so far. It is believed that Brijesh Singh is a strong contender on the basis of the caste equation in the three districts of Banaras, Bhadohi and Chandauli in the Varanasi region.

