Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party started its journey in West Bengal earlier this year with a total of 77 elected legislators. But on Wednesday, the party’s tally in the state assembly came down to 70, as the elected saffron MLA from Raigunj in North Dinajpur district, Krishna Kalyani officially joined Trinamool Congress. Kalyani is the fifth BJP MLA who has joined Trinamool Congress.

Immediately after the results of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections were announced earlier this year, BJP’s tally came down from 77 to 75, as elected BJP legislators Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned to retain their chairs as Lok Sabha members.

Then for the next three to four months began a series of switch overs by elected BJP legislators starting with Mukul Roy from Krsihanagar North), Tanmay Ghosh from Bishnupur, Biswajit Das from Bagda and Soumen Roy from Kaliagunj. Now, with Kalyani, the fifth BJP legislator so far shifting to Trinamool Congress, the tally of the saffron in the state assembly has come down to 70.

Kalyani was originally with Trinamool Congress, though not holding any elected representative post. However, inspired by Mukul Roy, he joined BJP in January this year and subsequently got elected as a saffron legislator from the Raigunj constituency.

After the election results were announced his differences with the state BJP leadership started hitting the headlines and finally on October 1, 2021. He announced his decision to resign from BJP. Since then, rumours were making rounds that he would return to Trinamool Congress and it was only a matter of time.

Finally, on Wednesday, bringing to end all speculations, he joined Trinamool Congress in presence of the party secretary-general and the state Commerce & Industries Minister, Partha Chattopadhyay.

Speaking on the occasion, Partha Chatterjee said that Kalyani has joined Trinamool after the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee gave the approval after talking to him.

After joining Trinamool, Kalyani said that BJP neither has the ambition nor can understand developmental works. “There is always an air of conspiracy in BJP. But Mamata Banerjee has set an example on how development work can be pursued. On one hand, while the decisions of the Union government are ruining the country’s economy, the chief minister is successfully going ahead with different developmental projects,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalyani also took a dig at former BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Raigunj, Debasree Chowdhury. “I was issued the show-cause notice by the party for doing good work. On the other hand, Debasree Chowdhury did not visit her Lok Sabha constituency for a couple of years. Still, she was rewarded by the party,” Kalyani said.

Political observers perceive this shift as extremely critical for BJP since, unlike South Bengal, BJP’s performance in North Bengal was far more satisfactory. Already the wave for shifting from saffron camp to the state’s ruling party is quite strong in South Bengal and now with Kalyani, Trinamool Congress has been successful in making a dent in the saffron castle in North Bengal as well.