Kolkata: The Left Front and BJP has approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday alleging massive violence and election malpractices in Sunday's Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls. The petition is likely to be heard later this week on December 23.

The counsel for BJP said that they will present documentary evidence about 'rampant violence' and election 'malpractices' in the KMC polls conducted on Sunday.

Similar claims were made by the counsel for the Left Front. The Chief Justice of Calcutta HC Justice Prakash Srivastava admitted both the petitions.

The CPI(M) candidate in the KMC polls, Debalina Sarkar has filed the petition on behalf of the Left Front.

Her counsel Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay argued that "rampant violence" and "election malpractices" tantamount to contempt of the court. He also argued for a fast-track argument in the matter since the counting for the KMC polls is scheduled on Tuesday.

Justice Srivastava listed the case for December 23 for further hearing, and observed that all the parties concerned will be heard on that day.

Since Sunday, the opposition parties in the state had been agitating against the alleged rampant violence and election malpractices on the polling day. The BJP staged protest demonstrations throughout the state on Sunday.

The CPI(M) and Congress approached the state election commission several times with complaints. They demanded re-polls in all the 144 wards. Sources the state election commission is in no mood for a re-election.

Last Friday, the Calcutta High Court observed that since the state and Kolkata police are capable of maintaining law and order on the polling day, there will be no requirement for deployment of central forces. However, at the same time the Calcutta High Court gave the liberty to the state election commission to summon central armed forces if the situation turns worse.

Read: Calcutta HC quashes BJP plea, says no need to deploy central armed forces in KMC polls