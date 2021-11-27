New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen its organization in states where it is not in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership has issued strict instructions to party leaders in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Delhi asking them to increase coordination among leaders and reach out to the people.

According to sources, the central leadership asked the state leaders to "eliminate mutual quarrels and increase communication with the people" in recently held state executive meetings of three states.

They further revealed that the central leaders have also asked the state leaders to avoid mutual bickering and settle disputes amicably. Strict instructions have been given to party workers to work hard and avoid making comments against each other in public.

In Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Delhi, there is no BJP government and the party is working hard to capture power in these states. But among the masses, the 'low visibility' of the party leaders has added to the woes of the party since party leaders in these states are cut off from the people. The party's internal survey says that the failures of the governments in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are not being raised loudly and aggressively among the people.

BJP insiders said that party workers and the block level leaders also complained to the central leaders that the big leaders of the state, who should aggressively raise local issues, were sitting sluggish and inactive. With this complaint, the central organization swung into action and immediate instructions were given to take the failures of the state government together in an aggressive manner, forgetting mutual quarrels and taking them to the public.

The leaders of Chhattisgarh were also given clear instructions that "Vidhan Sabha elections cannot be won by sitting at home. So you guys come out of the house and meet the people." The district presidents and state leaders have been instructed to organize 'night stay' programs among the local people as well. The leaders of Chhattisgarh have also been asked to run a 'signature campaign' among the public on the failures of the state government.

As for the Union Territory of Delhi, they have been clearly told that instead of going around the central leaders, they should be seen working in their respective areas. Also that they should also meet the former leaders of the party and try to know more and more about Delhi from their experiences. Let us tell you that the Prime Minister had also said this to all the leaders in the National Executive meeting.

If the leaders of the party are to be believed, they have been asked to do a positive campaign for the party. The high command believes that the positive campaign takes effect quickly and through this, the attitude of the people towards the BJP in Delhi can be altered. In fact, the party has come to know that it is a difficult task for BJP to come back to power in the face of free schemes being given by Arvind Kejriwal government.

Similarly, party leaders have been asked to hold booth level meetings to highlight the failures of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. According to sources, there are instructions that meetings should be organized at 20,000 booths in different districts of Maharashtra and the failures of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government should be exposed. Apart from this, party leaders in Maharashtra have been asked to prepare a list of government scams and place them in front of the public.