Kashipur: The UP Police, which was in Uttarakhand to catch a criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, clashed with the locals, killing the wife of a BJP chief of the local unit in an ensuing exchange of fire. The incident triggered massive protests and outrage in the area.

SSP Manjunath TC said that in view of the deteriorating situation, the forces of other districts have been called. There has been firing from both sides. In which the woman died and three policemen of the UP Police have also been injured.

According to reports, the local police knew nothing about the UP Police’s operation. During the raid, a scuffle broke out between the police and the family of a BJP leader and the chief of Jaspur Block, Gurtaj Bhullar. Angry villagers surrounded the police, leading to firing from both sides.

After the incident, the family caught four people and handed them over to the local police. Angry locals blocked a National Highway, protesting Kaur’s death. Heavy police deployment was done in the area to control the situation.

According to the information on Wednesday evening, 10 to 12 policemen from SOG (special operation group) carrying pistols in plain uniform in two vehicles reached the house of Gurtaj Bhullar in Bharatpur village of Kunda police station in search of a wanted dumper driver. During this, there was an altercation between the family members broke out and police opened fire leading to the death of BJP's leader wife.