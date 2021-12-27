Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda conducted a meeting with members of the BJP committee formed for Brahmin outreach in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of upcoming Assembly elections at his residence in Delhi on Monday.

As per the sources, BJP on Sunday had constituted a committee that will look after the party's campaign on wooing Brahmin voters in the UP elections. Today's meeting was held to finalize the blueprint for panel members on how to implement their plans.

Union Minister and BJP UP polls in charge of Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Pradhan, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Mahesh Sharma, Brijesh Pathak, Shrikant Sharma, Anand Swarup organization minister Sunil Bansal, among other leaders were present in the meeting.

The committee will try to reach out to the crucial segment of the voters and share the party's various welfare measures carried out for them including the 10% reservation for poor people from the upper caste.

Earlier on Sunday, the decision of making a four-member committee was taken at a three-hour marathon meeting called by Dharmendra Pradhan. During the meeting, Pradhan spoke to a dozen Brahmin leaders at his residence to keep the caste equation in BJP's favour.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for Assembly polls early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Read : Amit Shah to address 3 public rallies in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow