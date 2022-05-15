Bagalkote (Karnataka): Karnataka lawyer Sangeeta Shikkari lodged a complaint with the Bagalkote city police station and based on her complaint police arrested the accused. The lawyer levelled allegations of assaulting her and her husband over the property dispute that took place in Bagalakote of Karnataka on Saturday. A video of the assault went viral on social media.

The victim lawyer, Sangeeta Shikkari, and her husband are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital. It was alleged that Mahantesh Cholachagudda, a resident of the Vinayaka Nagar, and a neighbour of Shikkari, was seen assaulting her over a property dispute. The accused is a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences at Navanagar in Bagalkot.

Sangeeta said she had filed a complaint against Bagalkot BJP General Secretary Raju Naikar for harassing her over a property dispute. She alleged that accused Mahantesh Cholachagudda assaulted them with the support of local BJP leader Raju Naikar. However, Mahantesh said he did not assault her with the provocation of someone.

Refuting the charges, BJP leader Raju Naikar said that he purchased the house legally, did not misuse his political power and not instigated anyone to assault the woman. Earlier, BJP leader Raju Naikar demolished the compound and toilet next to the Shikkari's house on May 8. The CCTV footage of the demolition has gone viral on social media. Mahantesh Cholachagudda has denied the assault allegations charged against him, but the assault ​​video has gone viral.