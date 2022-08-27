New Delhi/Noida: The district court has granted bail to Shrikant Tyagi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan cell, for allegedly threatening and misbehaving with a woman inside the Grand Omaxe Society apartment located in Noida's Sector 93B, in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He was granted bail in three cases registered against him.

Special judge of the SC and ST court, Jyotsana Singh after hearing his plea, granted bail to Shrikant Tyagi in three cases registered against him. Tyagi had also filed a bail application before the Special Court seeking relief from a case lodged against him under the Gangster Act. The hearing of the bail plea in the case registered under the Gangster Act will take place on Monday.

Advocate and president of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Bar Association, Sunil Bhati said that Tyagi was granted bail in three cases. The bail application was put forward before the court in the cases registered under Sections 319, 335, and 339 of the IPC at Phase Two Police Station.

Read: Meet held in support of jailed politician Srikant Tyagi in Noida

Earlier, Tyagi who had threatened and misbehaved with a woman inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society, Sector 93, was on the run. The accused was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on August 9. Tyagi claiming to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha was accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.