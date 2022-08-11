New Delhi : BJP Leader Shrikant Tyagi bail plea dismissed by court on Thursday. Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday from Meerut after being on the run for four days and since he got into a row with a woman in his housing society reportedly over planting of trees. A video of the incident that was circulated widely on social media showed the woman, a co-resident at Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B, being abused and pushed around by Tyagi.

He has been booked in three cases -- assaulting and abusing the woman, cheating, and the Gangsters Act, according to officials. Anu Tyagi admitted that the language used by her husband was inappropriate but alleged that the argument was triggered by the complainant, the woman.

Following the arrest of her husband, Anu Tyagi, wife of arrested accused Shrikant Tyagi who was held for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida, said that apologies should have been given on an immediate basis and that everything that followed after the incident was being exaggerated. She also acknowledged that whatever happened was wrong.

"What happened was wrong, he should've apologized. The topic was that he insulted a woman. It should have been handled like that. But everything is now being dragged. Our car, trees, house, everything has suddenly become illegal," Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi told the media. She further stressed that they were just planting trees.

"We were just planting trees. My husband was provoked. He would have said sorry and apologized. I, my children are being treated very badly by everyone around us," she added. Her remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Shrikant Tyagi on Tuesday, who was recently seen in a viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on the run ever since.