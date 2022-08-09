Noida (UP): Absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting woman in Noida, along with his three associates arrested from Meerut on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Police Sources In a recent viral video, Tyagi was seen assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on a run ever since. Noida Police Commissioner will hold a detailed press conference today on the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi. This was disclosed by ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar.

Tyagi was booked by the UP Police on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman after a spat with her inside a housing society. While the politician stressed that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and his pictures with senior leaders surfaced on social media, the party's local unit said he is not associated with them. The spat took place during the day at the Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B here when the woman objected to plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi, citing violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words for her husband and made derogatory remarks about her. "Shrikant Tyagi has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty)," Additional DCP (Women Safety) Ankita Sharma had confirmed.

The Uttar Pradesh government officials on Monday morning used a bulldozer to demolish the encroachments of absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi outside his Noida residence. The Noida Authority dismantled the illegal structure of Tyagi's ground-floor apartment in Grand Omaxe Society in the city's Sector 93B, an official told. Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles. He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence. Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.