Madhepura (Bihar): A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Bipin Kumar Singh (59), was shot dead while he was on his way home in his car, late Friday evening in Shahpur area under Gualpara police station of Bihar’s Madhepura district, police said. The incident took place at Tikkar Tolo turn on Gualpara-Shahpur Road at about 9 pm.

The leader died on the spot. The assailants fled the spot after committing the crime. According to police, six boke-borne unidentified assailants carried out the crime. One miscreant was following the leader's car on a bike and passing information to other accomplices who ambushed the leader and opened fire at the car.

Police recovered six empty cartridges from the sport, while two bullets were found inside the body during post-mortem. "Police are investigating the matter. Prima facie, the reason behind the murder seems to be the political rivalry in the Panchayat. We are probing every angle. A couple of suspects have also been detained for questioning," said Rajesh Kumar, SP, Madhepura.