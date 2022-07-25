Jammu (J&K): Former minister and BJP vice president Sham Lal Sharma met with an accident when he was travelling on the Akhnoor-Poonch road in Jammu on Monday.

As per the inputs received from the ground, Sharma's vehicle collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. At least four people including Sharma's Personal Assistant were injured in the mishap. Sharma, as per sources, was unhurt. The truck driver has been arrested.