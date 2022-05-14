Pune: Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar on Saturday approached Pune police alleging that some 20 NCP workers attacked him in his office here. Ambekar said he was a tax consultant as well and had written a social media post on Friday for which he was asked to apologise by party MP Girish Bapat. "Today, I got a call from someone who said he wanted some tax advice. This man came to my office with 20 people and slapped me.

My spectacles broke. I have submitted a complaint with police and want a case to be registered," Ambekar, a spokesperson for the party, said. Meanwhile, an NCP worker has given an application at Vishrambaug police station against Ambekar for writing an allegedly demeaning post about Sharad Pawar.