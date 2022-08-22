Kanpur: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Sonkar was sacked from the party as a video of him getting thrashed by his wife and her family members went viral after he was caught with a female friend in his car in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Saturday. Taking action in the matter, BJP South District President Dr Veena Arya Patel dismissed Mohit from the party.

The purported video of the incident is going viral on social media. Sonkar, who was party secretary in the Bundelkhand region, was thrashed in the middle of the road by his spouse, mother-in-law, and other in-laws. Along with this, the woman who is identified as BJP's Mahila Morcha District Vice President Bindu Goel was also beaten up by her businessman husband and the wife of the BJP leader.

Later, in this case, both sides filed a cross FIR against each other. The husband of the BJP leader Bindu Goel has filed an FIR against Mohit Sonkar and his family members. At the same time, Mohit Sonker's wife Akanksha has lodged an FIR against the husband of the BJP leader Bindu Goel under different sections including SC-ST Act.