Raipur: BJP leader D Purandeswari on Tuesday accused the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh of making false claims about providing jobs to the youth in the last five years. Addressing a press conference here at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the BJP's Chhattisgarh in charge said the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will stage a "mega" protest against the state government's "failure" to fulfil the poll promises made to the youth during the last elections.

"Baghel had promised to provide employment to every household. How many households have been successful in providing employment? In the last 3 years in Chhattisgarh, 20 thousand people have committed suicide. 10% of these people are youths of 18 to 30 years. Bhupesh Baghel had taken an oath to fulfil 36 promises in his public manifest. Bhupesh Baghel has always lied about the youth," she said.

When the BJYM recently organised 'Berojgari' tents across the state, it received 2.80 lakh applications from unemployed people, the BJP leader claimed. She said the BJYM will stage a mega protest to gherao the CM's official residence against the state government's failure to fulfil the promises made to the youth. BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya will lead the demonstration and the gherao protest.

On CM's statement on BJP's regional organization General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, she said: "The kind of language CM Bhupesh Baghel has used to comment on Ajay Jamwal, is it the language of the Chief Minister of the state? No. Workers and leaders make such comments but if the Chief Minister of the state uses such language, it hurts me."