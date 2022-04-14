Varanasi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and president of Kashi Vishwanath Ji Mukti Andolan Sudhir Singh played Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers during Azaan in Varanasi. He said that people have problems due to the loud sound of Azaan thus Hanuman Chalisa is being played on the loudspeaker.

Actually, BJP leader Sudhir Singh, who lives in Saket Nagar, Varanasi, explained that they do not want to harass anyone, they want their problem to be understood. He added that they had issues with the resonance of the Azaan early in the morning.

Markandeya Tiwari, General Secretary of Kashi Vishwanath Mukti Andolan said that the Hanuman Chalisa will create an atmosphere of happiness all around.

Sudhir Singh, BJP leader said that people were facing problems due to the loud noise in the morning and have requested several times to play the loudspeaker at a low decibel. Sudhir Singh said that Varanasi is the center of 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb'. "Our aim is not to hurt anyone. We want them to cut the sound of their loudspeakers," added the BJP leader.

