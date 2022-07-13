New Delhi: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has called former Vice President Hamid Ansari "a traitor " alleging that he was calling a journalist repeatedly and providing him information adding that the journalist has been passing the information to the ISI.

Also read:Never invited or met Nusrat Mirza in any capacity, says Hamid Ansari

Sirsa, in a video message on Tuesday, further alleged that the journalist has admitted that he was passing information to ISI during interrogation by security agencies. He further alleged that from the way Ansari was providing information to the journalist, it was clear that he also wanted to provide information to the ISI. He further alleged that this is not the first time Congress has betrayed the country adding that "betrayal is in the blood of Congress."