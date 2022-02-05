Pune: On Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly heckled and shown black flags, and his car was attacked by Shiv Sena party workers at the Pune Municipal Corporation office.

Somaiya was in Pune to lodge an official complaint against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s close aide and partner Sujit Patkar in case of Lifeline Hospital Management Services scam worth Rs 100 crores during the COVID19 pandemic.

Kirit Somaiya himself shared this information by making a Tweet “I am attacked by Shivsena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika”, he tweeted.

Somaiya wanted to meet the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar after reaching the Pune Municipal Corporation office while Shiv Sainiks present there demanded Somaiya to accept their letter. Amid all this, the party workers started hackling him which made him fall on the stairs.

Video of the incident also surfaced in which people can be seen heckling the BJP leader and chasing his convoy and banging at his car while the security guards tried to safeguard him from the protestors.

Later, Somaiya was taken to nearby Sancheti hospital where he went through a medical examination. “Somaiya was brought to Sancheti Hospital this evening with injuries on his wrist and back. While being examined, he was undergoing severe pain. He was also very anxious and in a state of shock. On further investigation, he had high BP which required to be controlled and treatment for that was started. X-rays of the wrist and spine were done. His blood pressure has been stabilized”, said Dr. Parag Sancheti, Chairman, Sancheti Hospital, Shivajinagar.

Following the attack, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil responded and said, "The way Shiv Sena has attacked Kirit Somaiya will not be tolerated by the Bharatiya Janata Party."

