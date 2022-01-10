Chennai: Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday said she has been infected with coronavirus and that she has isolated herself.

The BJP leader said she hates being alone.

"Ok. finally Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose, did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs," the senior actor said in a tweet.

More details are awaited.