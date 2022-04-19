Udaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria always hogged the headlines for his controversial remarks. Recently, on the sidelines of attending a function, he spoke about Demon King Ravan's kidnapping episode of Mata Sita in the Ramayana. Kataria said, "One should try to get rid of his demerits. Demon King Ravan kidnapped Mata Sita, but never touched her. Ravan did not commit a crime by kidnapping Sita, because he was a man of principles. Ravan also didn't misbehave with Sita."

His remarks have been doing rounds on social media for the past few days. Kataria's opponent and former MLA Randhir Singh Bhindar, expressing his objection over these remarks, said, Kataria thinks that a woman, who is some other's wife suppose she was kidnapped by someone, but not touched then it will not be construed as a crime. Hence, Ravan didn't commit any crime. But, Kataria giving such a statement has been trying to falsify the Ramayana. It appears that he is the follower of Ravan that's why he keeps on making such remarks on Lord Rama, Maharana Pratap, and other historical personalities." "The incarnation of Lord Ram took place to finish Ravan and his demonic character."