New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday tweeted an old video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called him the biggest liar of Indian Politics. Taking to his Twitter handle, Mishra said, "Listen to this truth: Truth of last time when Kejriwal said that BJP was calling our MLAs'. How Kejriwal himself made phone calls in the name of Gadkari Ji and Jaitley Ji. Kejriwal is the biggest liar of India's politics."

The video he shared shows Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claiming that BJP has been calling AAP MLAs and then a former AAP worker alleging that Kejriwal staged it all. On Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that he was approached by the BJP with an offer that all cases against him will be closed if he joined BJP.

The AAP has the audio recording of the BJP's "offer" to Sisodia that all cases against him will be dropped if he switched sides, sources in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said on Monday. Kejriwal and Sisodia are currently in Gujarat to strengthen the AAP's base there in the run-up to the state Assembly polls scheduled later this year.