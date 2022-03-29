Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested BJP leader Dr Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai on Tuesday in connection with the Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case. Police registered a case under the Gangsters Act against Ansari and 12 others in the case for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab court.

The two accused -- Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai-- were taken to Barabanki from Mau by police. The case is related to providing an ambulance facility by Rai to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari while he was lodged in Ropar Jail in Punjab.

On Monday, Mukhtar Ansari was produced before a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow from the Banda jail in a 22-year-old criminal case. Special judge Ambrish Kumar Srivastava framed charges against Ansari in the case and fixed April 8 as the date for recording of prosecution evidence. he court had earlier recorded its displeasure over and again that Ansari, a former MLA, was not being produced in the court in the case, thereby delaying the framing of charges. The case pertains to Ansari and his associates allegedly assaulting prison officials at the Lucknow jail. The FIR in the matter was filed by jailer SN Dwivedi at Alambagh police station in Lucknow on April 3, 2000. Notably, Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail.

