BJP leader dies of heart attack during protest march in Bihar's Buxar
Published on: 54 minutes ago |
Updated on: 39 minutes ago
Updated on: 39 minutes ago
BJP leader dies of heart attack during protest march in Bihar's Buxar
Published on: 54 minutes ago |
Updated on: 39 minutes ago
Updated on: 39 minutes ago
Buxar(Bihar): A BJP leader died of a heart attack on Monday during a protest march against the administration over the construction of the Chausa Thermal Power Plant in Buxar, Bihar. Parshuram Chaturvedi suddenly fainted while marching in the protest and was immediately rushed o a nearby private hospital for treatment. He succumbed to the cardiac arrest during treatment, the doctors said.
Loading...