Patna: After the party's victory in Uttar Pradesh, a BJP leader in Bihar on Thursday demanded removal of VIP chief Mukesh Sahani as minister in the Nitish Kumar government. Sahani was one of the leaders vocal against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, and appealed to the state's people to avoid giving votes to the saffron party.



During the 2020 Bihar Assembly, Sahani's VIP contested on 11 seats, which BJP had given it from its own quota. The VIP managed to win 4 seats but Sahani lost the election. After the demise of one of its MLAs, it has only three seats in the Assembly. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government needs the support of VIP. Hence, he was elected as MLC and given the portfolio of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.



However, his role in Uttar Pradesh has irked the BJP. Party lawmaker Hari Bhushan Thakur is among those who want him to be dropped from the cabinet. "He went to Uttar Pradesh to become a big political face of the country. Now, he has lost all the seats. Now, he has to resign from the cabinet minister post on moral ground," Thakur said.



"He worked against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. I will ask the leadership of our party to remove him from the post of minister. The MLC tenure of Mukesh Sahani is ending later this year and we will not allow him to be elected again. We have the support of (VIP lawmakers) Madan Sahani, Arjun Sahani and Ajay Sahani. His chapter is closed now," he added.