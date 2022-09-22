Coimbatore: Police on Thursday registered a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against BJP district president Uthamaramasamy for making derogatory remarks against DMK MP A Raja.

Uthamaramasamy was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using abusive language and making derogatory remarks against Raja, over the DMK MP's recent controversial remarks against the Hindus and besides making against derogatory comments against social reformer 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy during a meeting held recently, police said.

Police had already registered three cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections against Uthamaramasamy, who is at present in judicial custody. (PTI)