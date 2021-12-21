Patna: Taking a dig at former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi against Brahmins for making derogatory remarks against Brahmins, a BJP leader on Monday announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone cutting off the tongue of Manjhi, the founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Gajendra Jha, the general secretary of International Hindu Maha Sabha and executive member of Bihar BJP, said that if a son of a Brahmin cuts off the tongue of Jitan Ram Manjhi, he will reward that person with Rs 11 lakh.

"We initially believed that Jitan Ram Manjhi is insane and has lost his consciousness, but he is making unsavoury statements against Brahmins, which cannot be tolerated," Jha stated.

Jha alleged, "Manjhi neither has the dignity nor does he believe in Hinduism. In a bid to save the Hindu religion, I am ready to die."

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur advised that the Bihar government impart training to Manjh by enrolling him in a short-term course on Indian traditions and religion.

In response to Jha's comments, HAM national spokesperson Danish Rizwan said, "Who has the guts to cut off the tongue of Manjhiji? The BJP leadership should take control of its leaders or be ready to face the consequences." He reminded that Manjhiji has already apologised for his remark. Then why are these leaders creating hype over the issue, he questioned

On Sunday, Manjhi had targeted the Brahmin community by saying that they came to the houses of 'Mahadalit' people (Mushahar) but did not eat food. Instead, they demanded money from them. He also said that Hinduism is the worst religion because of which BR Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism.

Also read: Jitan Ram Manji triggers row over Lord Ram, saffron leaders call him 'Rakhshas'