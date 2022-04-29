Kalaburagi The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the BJP leader and main accused, Divya Hagaragi, and four others, in Pune in connection with an alleged illegal Police Sub-Inspector (PSI_ recruitment scam in Karnataka. The police arrested Kalaburagi Gyan Jyothi English Medium School owner Divya Hagaragi, headmaster Kashinath, supervisors Archana, Sunanda in Pune of Maharastra and will bring them to Kalaburagi CID Office.

On the information provided by one of the accused, Jyoti Patil, who was arrested on Thursday, CID officials had gone to Pune and arrested the accused. After the scam came to light, Divya's residence was raided by the CID, but in vain as she fled. Her husband Rajesh Hagaragi was arrested following accusations that he helped a few of the accused in the case in fleeing. Meanwhile, the CID formed a team to arrest Divya. Now after 18 days, Divya has been arrested. Divya is said to be the owner of Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburagi where the malpractice was reported.

