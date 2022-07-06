New Delhi: The BJP has chalked out a 'Mission Kerala' strategy to woo Christian community voters in the southern state. The Christians in Kerala never voted for the BJP in the previously held elections. Now, the party has framed a strategy and wants to replicate the northeastern states' experiment in Kerala. Christians and other minority communities in northeastern states were voting in favor of the BJP, besides, they were also availing the benefits of Centrally sponsored welfare projects provided by the saffron party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to party sources, has issued instructions to BJP leaders especially those hailing from the northeastern states, that too belonging to the minority community, to visit Kerala and tell voters how the BJP governments in the North-East have been working for the benefit of the minority community.

It will be a tough nut to crack for the BJP in Kerala since the RSS is alleged to have carried out attacks on the minority community in the state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several other ministers of his Cabinet spoke publicly about the involvement of RSS workers in attacking the Christians in Kerala.

To win over the confidence of the Christian community in Kerala, an 'Intellectual Meeting' is also on the cards. Before that meeting, BJP functionaries and leaders from North-East will be asked to reach out to the minority community in Kerala and try to woo them and win their support. A general secretary rank BJP functionary on the condition of anonymity said the Prime Minister had not issued instructions but advised party leaders to work in that direction.